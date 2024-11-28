Rupee sheds 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.84. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279.00 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 86 paisas to close at Rs291.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.12, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 03 paisas and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of Rs1.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs350.619 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs348.62. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham increased by 03 paisas and closed at Rs75.67 whereas Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs73.99.