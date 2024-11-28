Save Water for Future Generations

While 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered with water, much of it is not safe for drinking. If we do not change our habits, scientists warn of severe water shortages in the future. Industries and factories waste substantial amounts of water, prioritising profits over sustainability. It is imperative for these entities to adopt water-saving practices and limit their consumption.

Every drop matters—saving even a little can make a difference for someone in need. If we ignore the issue of water wastage, future generations will face insurmountable challenges. The teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) stress the importance of conserving water, even when it is abundant. Water is a precious resource, vital for life, and must be treated as such. Each of us has a responsibility to conserve water for those who come after us. Without it, life cannot thrive. By saving water today, we ensure a better future for our children and their descendants. Let us work together to protect this essential resource and create a sustainable world.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.