SC rejects PTI plea to take suo motu notice of deaths during Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Wednesday turned down the plea of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) to take suo motu notice of the deaths that occurred during the PTI violent protest in Islamabad Tuesday night.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hearing of a number of cases.

During the hearing related to the case of Climate Change Authority, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appearing via video link, raised concerns about the protests in Islamabad’s Blue Area and the large-scale operation that followed. He told about the fatalities on both sides during the PTI protest and made a verbal request to take suo motu notice of the incidents.

Justice Amin said that the court could only address issues that were formally brought before it, adding that “the issue is not before us, and therefore, we cannot address it.”

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel remarked that the matter is not before the court, and they did not wish to discuss it. Justice Musarrat Hilali rebuked the K-P government’s lawyer, advising, “Do not bring political matters into the Supreme Court.”

The constitutional bench disposed off a petition related to the integration of FATA into K-P, a petition filed by the founder of PTI.

Lawyer Babar Awan stated that the matter had already been finalized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, and no further judicial action was needed on the petition filed by the PTI founder.