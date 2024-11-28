Screen Savvy Learning

The rise of digital education has provided children worldwide with access to resources beyond traditional classrooms. However, it has also raised concerns about the effects of prolonged screen time on their development and health. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting recreational screen time to two hours daily, but studies show children often spend 6–7 hours on screens. This overuse leads to issues like headaches, sleep disturbances, and digital eye strain, affecting 30% of children.

Excessive screen time also impacts children’s mental and social well-being. A recent survey revealed that 45% of parents observed increased anxiety and irritability in their children due to intensive online learning. The lack of physical activity and social interaction further hampers healthy development.

As digital education becomes the norm, parents and schools must collaborate to create a balanced approach. Encouraging offline activities, incorporating regular screen breaks, and prioritising physical exercise can help mitigate the negative effects. By fostering a healthier digital environment, we can maximise the benefits of technology while safeguarding children’s well-being.

MEHAR KHAN,

Karachi.