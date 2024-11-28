Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Khyber District Operation

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Khyber District Operation
Web Desk
10:09 PM | November 28, 2024
National

In a successful intelligence-based operation, security forces killed four terrorists, including a key ring leader named Batoor, in the Bagh area of Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation targeted a militant hideout, where troops effectively neutralized the threat. Three other terrorists were injured during the engagement. A sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats.

This operation underscores the resolve of Pakistan's security forces to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Earlier this month, on November 21 and 22, security forces conducted two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Bara, Khyber District, two terrorists, Haqyar Afridi alias Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were killed during an intelligence-based operation.

In South Waziristan, security forces intercepted a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing one terrorist and injuring three others.

Army wins PARA championship as COAS honors top marksmen

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024