Thursday, November 28, 2024
SHC sets aside restraining order against teachers’ appointment in Sindh

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench set aside restraining order against recruitment of PST and JST teachers in Sindh. The constitutional bench while hearing a petition against recruitment policy of teachers in Sindh, allowed provincial government to go ahead with recruitment of teachers across the province. The high court had earlier issued a stay order restraining the government from filling vacancies of teachers. Sindh government in its plea said that the restraining order has put the province’s educational system on standstill pleading to the court to allow recruitmewnt of teachers for betterment of the educational system. The petitioner earlier argued that the giving justification of the hard area their people have been passed on 33 marks. The petition stressed for enforcement of unified policy on entire Sindh.

