Standard Chartered Pak partners with ConnectHear to implement virtual sign language interpretation application

KARACHI - Standard Chartered Pakistan has partnered with Connect Hear to implement Pakistan’s first ever virtual sign language interpretation application. This innovative app enables seamless communication for individuals with hearing impairments, providing them with instant access to interpretation services at the tap of a button.

This application will be rolled out across 10 SC branches nationwide, ensuring increased accessibility and financial inclusion for the Bank’s clients. Beyond improving client experience, this tool will play a pivotal role in the recruitment and support of hearing-impaired employees, fostering a more inclusive workplace.

Saadya Riaz, Head Wealth and Retail Banking, SC Pakistan commented on the occasion, “This partnership underscores Standard Chartered’s unwavering commitment to breaking barriers and ensuring accessibility for all. Through this partnership, we are setting a benchmark for inclusion in financial services while empowering individuals with hearing impairments to participate fully in the economy. This initiative not only aligns with the SBP’s mission of financial inclusion but also reflects our dedication to building a diverse and inclusive environment for both clients and employees.” Arhum Ishtiaq, Cofounder and CTO, ConnectHear echoed the sentiment, stating, “This collaboration reinforces our vision of creating a truly inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. With our virtual sign language interpretation technology, we are advancing financial inclusion, empowering both employees and customers with disabilities to fully participate and benefit from the financial ecosystem, ensuring they are fully supported in their journey with Standard Chartered.”

Standard Chartered has a long-standing commitment to removing barriers, increasing accessibility, and creating dialogue to promote financial inclusion for its clients, colleagues, and communities. This partnership is a continuation of the work the Bank has done in recent years on Diversity & Inclusion including making significant progress by launching assistive technology and providing workplace adjustments. The Bank’s branches are fully accessible through an inclusive design standard and offers inclusive banking forms.

ConnectHear is South Asia’s largest trailblazer in inclusion, dedicated to bridging the accessibility gap through innovative technology. With a mission to empower individuals and promote inclusivity, ConnectHear offers a range of services, including virtual sign language interpretation, sensitivity training, inclusive job placements and awareness initiatives. By leveraging technology to create an equitable society, ConnectHear continues to set new standards for accessibility, fostering connections that transcend barriers.