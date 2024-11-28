Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI, predicts end of protest momentum

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry voiced optimism that the fervor surrounding PTI's repeated calls for protests has diminished.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry accused the party of using propaganda and cowardly tactics.

He criticized Bushra Bibi, quoting her earlier statement about not leaving until the PTI founder was released. Chaudhry claimed she fled quietly, abandoning workers in the process. He also took aim at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, who had vowed to face bullets but, according to Chaudhry, fled instead. He labeled such actions as cowardly, asserting that true leaders face adversity head-on.

Chaudhry alleged that PTI protests aimed to disrupt Islamabad’s peace, involving weapons, tear gas shells, and armed individuals, a tactic he attributed to a trained force. He further accused PTI of bringing Afghan nationals into the protests, citing video evidence of Afghan citizens firing tear gas shells.

He mocked Gandapur’s portrayal of himself as a revolutionary leader and stated that PTI had failed to challenge the state through force. Chaudhry concluded by expressing hope that PTI’s protest calls would now lose traction, emphasizing that the state cannot be defeated by such tactics.