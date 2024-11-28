The Debris & Charred Wreckage

ISLAMABAD - The protestors left Islamabad on Tuesday late night after the operation by Law Enforcement Agencies but left the city with debris and charred wreckage. IG Police Islamabad along with Comissioner of Islamabad held a press conference on Wednesday and told the media that 954 arrests have been made in last three days and 610 arrests were made on Tuesday by LEAs. IG Islamabad further stated that 7 FIRs have been registered against miscreants under Anti-Terrorism Act, 210 vehicles have been confiscated along with 39 weapons including Kalsahakovs and 12 bores. “71 LEA personnel were wounded out of which 27 suffered with gunshots, 3 Pakistan rangers officials died during the protest,” said IG Islamabad. Comissioner Islamabad while speaking at press conference told the media that safe city cameras and metro buses were broken by the violent protestors. He said greenbelts which add to beautification of Islamabad were also set on fire by the protestors. He further said that all the illegal Afghans will be sent back and only Afghan citizens registered at DC office will be allowed to live in the country.

One of the biggest TV news channel was also attacked by the protestors. An employee on condition of anonymity told The Nation that our office was evacuated just before sunset and we had to do make-shift arrangements to continue our work.

Miscreants also attacked another private TV channel office near D-Chowk and harassed the staff. One of the staffer on condition of anonymity told The Nation that protestors entered our building and told us you guys were firing tera gas shells. “LEAs were on the roof of the plaza earlier but left the building before protestors entered,” said the employee of TV channel.

Protestors also vandalized DSNG vans of multiple TV channels earlier on Tuesday morning which were parked at 26 Chungi area of Islamabad for coverage of the protest. One of the cameramen was also injured due to attack.

Islamabad press club was also attacked by the protestors. Quratulain Shirazi, correspondent of an international media outlet tweeted, “I have been pushed n kicked by PTI supporters while we were recording at D-chowk today. Have gotten injured as they hit me with a stick or sth similar while asking us to leave. My colleague has also been manhandled. This has happened while our team was wearing “press” jackets.”