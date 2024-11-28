Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tribal jirga in Chaman addresses Pakistan-Afghanistan border security

Tribal jirga in Chaman addresses Pakistan-Afghanistan border security
Web Desk
12:22 PM | November 28, 2024
National

A tribal jirga focused on security matters convened in Chaman, with discussions centered on Pakistan-Afghanistan border management and regional security issues.

The gathering was attended by IG FC Balochistan (North), Major General Abid Mazhar, along with tribal elders and officials from the civil administration.

During the jirga, Major General Abid Mazhar highlighted the commitment of security forces, stating that all available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and safeguard the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Tribal elders expressed appreciation for the Frontier Corps' (FC) efforts in promoting peace and its contributions to social development in the region. They also reaffirmed their full support for the Pakistan Army and FC in combating terrorism.

The meeting underscored the importance of community collaboration and the role of tribal leaders in ensuring sustained peace and security along the border.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024