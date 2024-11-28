Tribal jirga in Chaman addresses Pakistan-Afghanistan border security

A tribal jirga focused on security matters convened in Chaman, with discussions centered on Pakistan-Afghanistan border management and regional security issues.

The gathering was attended by IG FC Balochistan (North), Major General Abid Mazhar, along with tribal elders and officials from the civil administration.

During the jirga, Major General Abid Mazhar highlighted the commitment of security forces, stating that all available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and safeguard the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Tribal elders expressed appreciation for the Frontier Corps' (FC) efforts in promoting peace and its contributions to social development in the region. They also reaffirmed their full support for the Pakistan Army and FC in combating terrorism.

The meeting underscored the importance of community collaboration and the role of tribal leaders in ensuring sustained peace and security along the border.