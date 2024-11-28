Tributes paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

LAHORE - The 68th death anniversary of eminent writer, poet and leader of Pakistan Movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed here and across the country on Wednesday. Born in Wazirabad in 1873, he rendered exemplary services in the Pakistan Movement and was imprisoned due to his stiff resistance against the British Raj.

In 1945-46, Zafar Ali Khan was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly as a Muslim League nominee. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was Editor of Urdu Newspaper ‘Zamindar’ which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-continent. He was a rightly deserved to be acknowledged as father of Urdu journalism. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan died on this day in 1956 in Lahore and was buried in Wazirabad.