Thursday, November 28, 2024
Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturns in Sargodha

Web Desk
10:03 AM | November 28, 2024
National

At least two people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus overturned in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred on Faisalabad Road in the Mitha Masoom area of Sargodha. The bus, traveling from Faisalabad to Bannu, reportedly lost control due to over-speeding, leading to the fatal crash.

Police and rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and transported the deceased and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources indicated that several of the injured are in critical condition.

