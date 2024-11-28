UN urges Taliban to protect journalists, ensure media freedom in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations has called on Taliban authorities to protect journalists and media workers as well as ensure that media outlets can operate freely, without restrictions or censorship, in Afghanistan. In a joint report titled Media Freedom in Afghanistan, released on Tuesday, the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Human Rights Office documented the increasing challenges faced by journalists, media workers, and outlets under the Taliban rule between August 2021 and September 2024. “Journalists and media workers in Afghanistan work under unclear rules on what they can and cannot report, running the risk of intimidation and arbitrary detention for perceived criticism, said Roza Otunbayeza, head of UNAMA.

“For any country, a free press is not a choice, but a necessity. What we’re witnessing in Afghanistan is the systematic dismantling of this necessity”. The report titled Media Freedom in Afghanistan outlined 256 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, combined with 130 cases of torture and ill-treatment. An additional 75 documented cases of threats and intimidation have created a climate of fear. In response, the Afghan foreign ministry denied having arrested that number of journalists, saying that those detained had committed a crime.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized the broader implications of these restrictions. “Journalists and media workers are not just observers – they are essential to ensuring transparency and accountability, fostering informed debate, he said, adding that they are crucial in helping communities access vital information about humanitarian and protection issues that directly affect their lives. The report’s findings reveal that female media professionals face severe restrictions. Those who continue to work face discriminatory regulations affecting everything from dress codes to which stories they can cover.

During the daily media briefing at UN Headquarters, Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq highlighted this gender dimension: “Women journalists and media workers face particular discriminatory measures that limit their ability to do their work”.

Ms. Otunbayeza also urged the de facto authorities to “fully recognize the importance of women working in the media sector”.

The report also warns of the broader consequences of diminishing international support for Afghanistan’s media sector.

“Technical and financial support for the media sector in Afghanistan, and thereby standing behind the importance of freedom of expression and public debate is instrumental for growth of the country,” Ms. Otunbayeza concluded.

Looking forward, the UN is calling on the Taliban authorities to honour Afghanistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees freedom of expression without discrimination.

The report emphasizes that free press is essential not just for transparency and accountability but for the country’s social and economic development.