Vaccination drive launched in Tharparkar to protect livestock from winter diseases

HYDERABAD - The livestock department, Tharparkar has launched a district-wide vaccination campaign to protect animals from contagious diseases common during winter. The Deputy Director Ajay Kumar Rupani, in a statement on Wednesday, urged livestock owners to take preventive measures as the risk of outbreaks rises in colder months.

He revealed that so far, mobile teams had vaccinated 1,467,897 animals against various diseases and treated 20,861 animals suffering from ailments. The campaign aims to safeguard livestock and support farmers in maintaining their livelihoods.

Mobile teams led by veterinary officers including Dr. Lajpat Rai (Mithi, 0337-6302226), Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Bhutto (Kaloi, 0332-3205942), Dr. Moti Ram (Diplo, 0332-2076086), Dr. Santosh Kumar (Islamkot, 0344-3659694), Dr. Usman (Chachro, 0333-2505988), Dr. Inamullah (Dahli, 0345-3939314) and Dr. Lachhman (Nagarparkar, 0333-2627753) are working across all seven talukas.

Livestock owners are encouraged to contact these teams to ensure their animal’s health and safety. The department had assured full cooperation during the campaign.