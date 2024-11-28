Vawda predicts PTI ban, blames Bushra Bibi for party crisis

Senator Faisal Vawda has warned of a potential ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing the recent protests in Islamabad and internal discord within the party. Vawda criticized the leadership's decisions surrounding the controversial May 9 events and raised concerns about the party's future.

Vawda expressed regret over PTI’s handling of the protest, suggesting that the leadership's insistence on heading to D-Chowk, despite the option of a peaceful rally in Sangjani, led to unnecessary turmoil. He claimed that the party's dignity could have been preserved had it chosen a less confrontational path. According to Vawda, the orchestrated unrest resembled “a task fit for vultures.”

In a startling revelation, Vawda pointed to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, as a source of the party’s current challenges. He alleged that PTI leaders hold her responsible for the turmoil, stating, “All PTI leaders share the view that this one woman has caused significant issues for the party.” He added that Bushra Bibi insisted on leading the march to D-Chowk but fled the scene during the security operation, leaving protesters vulnerable.

Vawda’s comments come amid reports that Bushra Bibi has been transferred to an undisclosed location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Maryam Riaz Wattoo, Bushra Bibi’s sister, confirmed the relocation, stating that communication with the former first lady has been limited. Maryam mentioned that Bushra Bibi was unwilling to leave the protest but was compelled to do so after the situation escalated.

Meanwhile, Vawda claimed he is working to protect Imran Khan, alleging that Khan’s life is at risk from close associates. He emphasized his loyalty to the PTI founder, declaring his intention to continue safeguarding Khan’s interests.

Adding to the uncertainty, Vawda highlighted deepening divisions within PTI. “The party is fractured into various factions, including old members, new leaders, and influential families,” he remarked. He criticized the leadership beyond Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting that many are pursuing personal interests while Imran Khan remains incarcerated.

The political landscape remains tense as authorities promise strict actions against detained PTI workers involved in the recent protests. As the internal crisis within PTI unfolds, all eyes are on the party’s future amid these tumultuous developments.