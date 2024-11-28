Thursday, November 28, 2024
Wapda chairman reviews construction progress on K-IV project

NEWS WIRE
November 28, 2024
LAHORE  -  Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani visited the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) to review the construction progress at various components, including intake works, pumping stations, and pressurized pipelines. During the visit, the chairman underscored the critical importance of the K-IV Project for addressing Karachi’s growing water needs. He urged the project team to accelerate construction activities and adhere to the project timelines. He highlighted the need for seamless collaboration and maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders especially the government of Sindh to ensure timely execution of power supply component and augmentation works critical to the project’s completion. Earlier, the General manager/project director of K-IV project briefed the chairman about the progress on each milestone and timelines for remaining work and strategies to meet the targets. Financial progress, as well as the funding required to complete the project on schedule, were also discussed. With the cumulative progress currently at 52.65%, the phase I of the project is scheduled for completion in June 2026, contingent upon the timely release of funds.

DC chairs meeting for polio eradication

