Thursday, November 28, 2024
Woman dies, six others receive injuries in road mishap

Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

CHICHAWATNI   -   A woman was killed while six other persons got injured in a chain collision on Kamalia Road, on Wednesday. Two motorcycles, tractor and two trucks were involved in the accident, the rescue sources said. The accident occurred due to smog near Ravi toll plaza, they said, adding that two persons received critical injures. The woman died on the spot, the sources said. The Rescue team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ). The police registered a case and started investigation.

Staff Reporter

