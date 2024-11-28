Yamal makes history: Youngest-ever Golden Boy winner

Barcelona's teenage sensation has etched his name in football history by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious . At just 17 years and four months old, the Spanish winger has outshone a host of talented young players, including Real Madrid's Arda Güler and Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaire-Emery.

Yamal's exceptional year has been highlighted by his pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. He not only became the youngest player to feature in a Euro final but also scored the youngest-ever goal in a semi-final against France. His contributions were instrumental in Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Beyond his international success, Yamal has been a standout performer for Barcelona. He has already netted five goals in 12 league appearances this season, showcasing his immense potential.

The adds to Yamal's growing list of accolades, which includes the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player in the world. He joins a prestigious list of past winners, such as Kylian Mbappé, Wayne Rooney, and Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona's dominance in youth development continues with Vicky Lopez, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, winning the 2024 Golden Girl award.

As Yamal and Lopez continue to rise through the ranks, Barcelona fans are eagerly anticipating the future of their talented young stars.