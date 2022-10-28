Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 190 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 134 tested positive and the remaining results were being processed.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday informed that 64 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital while 63 each to the Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

He said that out of the total declared dengue positive, 86 belonged to Rawalpindi. Dr Sajjad informed around 55 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,176.

Among the new cases, he said 20 patients had arrived from Potohar Town urban area, 12 each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Potohar rural area, three from Taxila and one from Murree and Gujjar Khan.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,970 FIRs, sealed 665 premises, issued challans to 7,738, notices to 12,790, while a fine of Rs 9,158,616 was imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.