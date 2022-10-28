Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that 27th October is the darkest day in history as Kashmiris were deprived of their basic and fundamental right of freedom. “In this age of democracy where provision of basic rights is the popular slogan yet the Kashmiris have been under Indian suppression and barbarity,” said Speaker National Assembly at the inaugural ceremony of Minhas Corporation in Rawalpindi. He said that the world should abandon double standards and sup­port Kashmiris in their cause of self-determination. He also said that Kashmiris are the bravest who are facing pallet guns attack daily yet they are deter­mined and always raise slogan for their freedom. He said that their moment of freedom is unstoppa­ble and this night of suppression would end soon. He also reiteratesd that Kashmir was unfinished agenda of Subcontinent’s partition. After inaugural ceremony of Minhas Corporation, the Speaker said that growth of business and trade in the country would be a stabilizing factor for country’s economy. He said that business growth was interlinked with honesty and dedication of traders. Ibrar Minhas Director Minhas Corporation expressed his grati­tude to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz for gracing this event. Meanwhile, The Speaker also paid visit to other business centre in the area for encouraging the traders and Businessmen.