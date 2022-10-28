ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said Thursday that Pakistan was gearing up to make the case for climate justice at the upcoming multilateral climate forum Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the head of states during the world leaders summit, and he will also co-chair a high-level roundtable with the Prime Minister of Norway on the theme of “Climate Change and the Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities”, said Federal Minister for Climate Change addressing a press conference. The prime minister will also have bilateral engagements with other head of states and ministers. Pakistan’s Pavilion will host 25 side events and panel discussions including screening of videos showcasing Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and the recent catastrophic floods. Minister Rehman said, “We are in the 20th nightmarish week of longest relief phase in Pakistan’s history. As of now, 1,731 people have lost their lives and more than 12,000 are injured. The government has disbursed PKR 66.6 billion to more than 2.6 million people from the affected populations via BISP program,” she said, adding that the flood had redefined all priorities, and it had made climate induced catastrophes a reality. She said Pakistan had raised its case at every international forum, highlighting “What’s happening in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan, and we plan to do the same at COP27”. She continued, “COP is a discussion forum where long-term deals and discussions related to climate change happen, mainly negotiations on countries NDCs. Pakistan’s delegation will be attending the key committees at COP27 such as Committee on the Bureau of the COP, CMP and CMA, Committee on the Clean Development Mechanism, Standing Committee on Finance, Committee on Adaptation Fund, Consultative Group of Experts, Technology Executive Committee, Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage and the Committee to Facilitate implementation of the Paris Agreement.”
