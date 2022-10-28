Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minis­ter for Climate Change Sen­ator Sherry Rehman said Thursday that Pakistan was gearing up to make the case for climate justice at the upcoming multi­lateral climate forum Cli­mate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the head of states during the world leaders summit, and he will also co-chair a high-level roundtable with the Prime Minister of Norway on the theme of “Climate Change and the Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities”, said Federal Minister for Climate Change address­ing a press conference. The prime minister will also have bilateral engage­ments with other head of states and ministers. Paki­stan’s Pavilion will host 25 side events and panel dis­cussions including screen­ing of videos showcasing Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and the recent catastrophic floods. Minister Rehman said, “We are in the 20th nightmar­ish week of longest relief phase in Pakistan’s history. As of now, 1,731 people have lost their lives and more than 12,000 are in­jured. The government has disbursed PKR 66.6 billion to more than 2.6 million people from the affected populations via BISP pro­gram,” she said, adding that the flood had redefined all priorities, and it had made climate induced catastro­phes a reality. She said Pakistan had raised its case at every international fo­rum, highlighting “What’s happening in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan, and we plan to do the same at COP27”. She continued, “COP is a discussion forum where long-term deals and discussions related to climate change happen, mainly negotiations on countries NDCs. Pakistan’s delegation will be attend­ing the key committees at COP27 such as Committee on the Bureau of the COP, CMP and CMA, Commit­tee on the Clean Develop­ment Mechanism, Stand­ing Committee on Finance, Committee on Adaptation Fund, Consultative Group of Experts, Technology Ex­ecutive Committee, War­saw International Mecha­nism for Loss and Damage and the Committee to Fa­cilitate implementation of the Paris Agreement.”