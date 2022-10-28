Share:

A district court in Lahore on Friday sent senior journalist anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore on Thursday night.

Ghulam Hussain was presented before the court by the FIA where the body requested the judicial magistrate, who was presiding over today’s proceedings, to grand the 14-day physical remand of seasoned journalist.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected FIA’s physical remand request and sent ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand.

“My father was sitting in a coffee shop with friends when a FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers came and took him into custody, probably in an old case,” Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s son.

In a statement, the FIA stated the anchor was declared “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

The statement further said that Ghulam had taken a loan worth over Rs50 million from a bank on fake documents in 2003, adding that two of his sons were also involved in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore has issued a non-bailable warrant for Hussain in the case. “Further investigations are underway,” it added.