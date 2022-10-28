Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted an activist of a proscribed organization, involved in collecting funds alleg­edly for financing terrorism. The court handed down two-year imprisonment to the convict, Isar, besides imposing Rs 10,000 fine on him. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. During the proceedings, the prosecution submitted that the accused was an activist of a proscribed organisation and he was involved in collecting funds for the terrorism financing. He pleaded with the court to award strict punishment to the accused as strong evidence was available against him.