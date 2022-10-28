Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that proposed ‘True Azadi March’ to be led by PTI chairman Imran Khan would free the nation from ‘imported’ and ‘corrupt’ rulers, as the people have become well aware of their nefarious intentions and are committed to going all-out to get rid of these political goons. Addressing a ceremony of PTI parliamentary leaders regarding preparations for the upcoming independence march, the Chief Minister said that the ‘imported government’ that came into existence under the regime change conspiracy, is focused on protecting its personal interests and is completely indifferent towards the problems of common citizens. Mahmood Khan clarified that the ‘imported’ rulers have come into power with the only aim of protecting their wealth obtained through corrupt practices in the past. “The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand with Imran and will play a frontline role in making the proposed real independence march a success story and make it a turning point in the history of Pakistan,” he added. Mahmood Khan said that the federal cabinet is engaged in prejudiced approach to achieve its personal gains through immoral politics and for this purpose, it has also stopped budgeted transfers of the province. “The funds committed under the current fiscal budget are not being provided to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which is an inappropriate and undemocratic behaviour,” he said and added that non-payment of development budget of the merged districts is a reflection of the nefarious intentions of the federal cabinet. The Chief Minister said, “The imported cabinet, in a futile attempt, has gone all-out to create financial instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it has withheld the due payment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Net Hydel Profit.” He categorically said that there will be no compromise on the rights of the province, adding that the provincial government will utilise all available options to get the due rights of the province. Mahmood Khan said that the ‘imported rulers’ are not capable of running the federation as they do not have any concern with national interests. He said the recent flood was a natural disaster and a national issue, but the federal government has even politicised this natural calamity. The flood relief package of Rs10 billion announced by the Prime Minister has not been provided to the province, which clearly indicates that the ‘imported rulers’ have no concern for flood affectees and are not interested in their rehabilitation, he remarked. The Chief Minister clarified that despite the step-motherly attitude of the federal government, development activities in the province are in full swing and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province which has practically ensured provision of financial assistance to the flood affectees under its relief package, while simultaneously, steps are also being taken on priority basis for their rapid rehabilitation. All members of the provincial assembly and cabinet members, on the occasion, reiterated their commitment that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to achieve the rights of the province. They pledged that thousands of people from their respective constituencies will take to the streets in the upcoming real independence march because the people want to get rid of the ‘incompetent rulers’ at all costs.