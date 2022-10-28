Share:

LAHORE-Bilal Asim (SICAS) claimed two titles in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour Leg-2 here at SBP Tennis Courts Thursday.

In boys U-16 final, Bilal, student of coach Rashid Malik, outclassed Asad Zaman, also Malik’s student, by 6-0, 6-1. Bilal dominated the title clash right from the beginning and never allowed Asad play freely, thus comfortably winning final 6-0, 6-1. It was his second successive Asian U-16 title as earlier, he clinched the ATF 16&U Leg-1 singles title.

Bilal said he has been training hard under his coach Rashid Malik, who has transformed him into a professional player. “I have improved my game to a larger extent and now I want to play ATF and ITF events abroad to further groom myself and play maximum tennis there. I am also grateful to star Aisam Qureshi for the useful tips that helped me win back-to-back titles. I am thankful to my physical trainer Farhan Masood Khan, who is taking great care of my fitness and helping me in becoming fitter and stronger. Thanks to my parents and well wishers for their backing and prayers.”

Bilal also completed the brace of Asian U-16 Leg-2 titles, when he, partnering with Ahtesham Humayun (Crescent Model School), edged out Hamid Israr/Hamza Roman 7-5, 7-6 in boys U-16 doubles final. In the position matches, Sheheryar Anees beat Amir Mazari 6-4, 6-0, Salaar beat Taimoor Khan 6-1, 6-1, Nabeel Qayum beat Aized 6-2, 6-1 and Hamid Israr beat Kashan 6-2, 6-1.

Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony and gave away prizes to the winners. STA SVP Khalid Rehmani, Ex-PTF SVP Col Asif Dar (R), Ashfaq Chohan and others were also presnet there. Malik also thanked Tariq Zaman for sponsoring the event.

Meanwhile, Nabeel Qayum thrashed Abdur Rehman 6-0 to win boys/girls U-14 title. Nabeel also claimed doubles crown. when he, partnering with Abdur Rehman, beat Bismel Zia/Hajra Suhail 6-1 in boys/girls U-14 doubles final. In boys/girls U-12 final, Abdur Rehman beat Hajra 6-1. In boys/girls U-10 final, Hajra Suhail beat Mustafa Uzair 6-2.

In the boys/girls U-8 final, Ayan Shahbaz grabbed the gold medal, Ehsan Bari silver and Daniyal Afzal bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6 final, Mamnoon Bari bagged the gold medal, Shahreen Omer silver, Hafsa Sohail bronze medal.