Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Tariq Mahmood Pasha as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM).

Tariq Mahmood Pasha has been appointed SAPM on Revenue, while his position will be equivalent to the minister of state. With his appointment, the number of federal cabinet members increased to 75. Meanwhile, the number of SAPMs swelled to 30 with the addition of Tariq Mahmood Pasha.

It merits mention here that Tariq Mahmood Pasha also held the post of federal secretary and the FBR chairman.