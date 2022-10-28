Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended the launch ceremony of Raja Nathaniel Gill’s book “Role of Christians in Pakistan Movement” as a chief guest at Governor House on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor con­gratulated Raja Nathaniel Gill for writing an inter­esting and unique book. He said that the Christian community played a very important role in the freedom movement. “After the creation of Paki­stan, Christians have not only played a significant role in the development of the country, but the services of the Christian community in the fields of education, health, judiciary and defense are un­forgettable”, he said, adding that Muslim League (N) had always given importance to all minorities including the Christian community. “Kamran Mi­chael is the first ever minority minister who got the opportunity to present the budget of Punjab”, he added. He further said that writers were the asset of the country and the nation, who lead the society and the governments in the right direction by pointing out different problems. While speak­ing on this occasion, other speakers said that the role of the Christian community in the formation of Pakistan is unforgettable. They said that Mus­lim League (N) has always given more importance to the minorities as compared to the other politi­cal parties, the clear example of which is making Kamran Michael the finance minister. They said that other parties made minority affairs minister from minorities, but for the first time making a minority minister finance minister is the unique honor of Muslim League (N). Former federal law minister Dr Khalid Ranjha, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Dr James Chanan, Victor Azaria and Imran Gill participated in the event. Separately, a delega­tion of Anjuman Tajran Badami Bagh Lahore led by President Waqar Ahmad Mian called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor House. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of Punjab of the various problems faced by the traders. Speaking on this occasion, the gov­ernor said that the country cannot develop with­out promoting business activities. He said that Muslim League (N) had always played its role to provide a better and favorable environment to the business community. Baligh lauded the work of the business community regarding the welfare of the people and especially for sending relief goods to the flood victims. He said that the businessmen were not only contributing to the development of the country by paying taxes but they also ac­tively participated in helping their countrymen in every difficult time. He said that the business community is also a source of providing employ­ment to many people. He said that the country was currently facing various challenges including economic one. He said that subversive and anar­chic politics are not in the interest of the country in any way. He said that on one side the flood was ravaging the country, and on the other side politics of anarchy was being done. He said: “We should play a role for the development and prosperity of the country by putting all our personal interests behind us”. He assured the delegation to forward their problems to the departments concerned