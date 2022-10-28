Share:

In an incident of mob violence, two alleged dacoits were killed by the citizens in Maripur Machhar Colony, Karachi on Friday.

According to details, residents of Machhar Colony got hold of two alleged dacoits near Elahi Mosque. Instead of handing the criminals over to the police, the people took the law into their own hands and started beating them.

The torture on the alleged dacoits by the residents was so severe that they both succumbed to their injuries.

Citizens alleged that the dacoits were kidnapping children when they caught them.

Police reached the venue and took the bodies of the dacoits in their custody. They shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital.

The investigation of the incident were underway.