Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) regarding the appointment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice on November 1 (Tuesday).

The meeting of the judicial commission will be chaired by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

In the meeting, the name of Justice Aamer Farooq will be considered for the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice.