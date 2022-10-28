Share:

LAHORE - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pun­jab Board of Investment and Trade and Secretary Special Economic Zones Au­thority Jalal Hasan met with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office and presented the Punjab Investment Catalog, 2022 to the CM. Jalal Hasan also briefed about steps to encourage foreign investment.

The CM appreciated the work done by PBIT to compile the catalogue and noted that Punjab is taking the lead in invest­ment and other sectors by providing facilities under one roof. Increased in­vestment will create new employment opportunities; he said and regretted that the PML-N government had not taken any steps to promote investment. Pun­jab is the safest and best province for investors today. One window operation has been started for the convenience of investors and the government is facili­tating the investors and public at all lev­els; he mentioned and appreciated PBIT for attracting foreign direct investment through rapid industrialization and spe­cial economic zones