LAHORE - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and Secretary Special Economic Zones Authority Jalal Hasan met with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office and presented the Punjab Investment Catalog, 2022 to the CM. Jalal Hasan also briefed about steps to encourage foreign investment.
The CM appreciated the work done by PBIT to compile the catalogue and noted that Punjab is taking the lead in investment and other sectors by providing facilities under one roof. Increased investment will create new employment opportunities; he said and regretted that the PML-N government had not taken any steps to promote investment. Punjab is the safest and best province for investors today. One window operation has been started for the convenience of investors and the government is facilitating the investors and public at all levels; he mentioned and appreciated PBIT for attracting foreign direct investment through rapid industrialization and special economic zones