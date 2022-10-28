Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the departments, particularly education and health departments to get their Scheduled New Expenditures (SNEs) of new posts approved forthwith the completion of their schemes so that they could be made functional in the public interest.

This he said on Thursday while presiding over a joint meeting of health and education departments with P&D and Finance departments here at CM House, said a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, and concerned secretaries. The chief minister in his previous meetings with the different departments had observed that the schemes were being completed but the approval of their SNEs was hanging in the balance for approval.

As a result, the schemes despite being completed remained non-functional therefore, he held a joint meeting of the concerned departments to simplify the procedures of SNEs’ approval. The P&D department told the Chief Minister that under the practice the SNEs were processed by the concerned departments when their schemes were completed. The justification for the creation of new posts under the SNE was discussed, it was informed to CM that it took time. At this, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to simplify the procedure of approval of the SNEs. He suggested the chief secretary develop a checklist of the posts so that SNEs could be put up along with the approval of the schemes. At this, the chief secretary said that he would hold a joint meeting of finance and P&D departments for evolving a simple system for approval of the posts and their releases in time.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the education and health department to rationalise their posts and send or transfer additional or surplus staff to the newly completed schemes so that they could be made functional.