Former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said being the chief minister of Punjab, Parvez Elahi has the responsibility to take care of the lives and property of the people in the province.

According to sources the seasoned politician issued a statement in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s long march call.

Parvez Elahi is a Pakistani first, he stressed, adding that the long march should be peaceful.

Being the chief minister, he (Parvez Elahi) has the responsibility to maintain the law and order in the province.

In the long march, there should not be any riot, he averred.