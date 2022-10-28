Share:

The Pakistan team succumbed to another nail-biting defeat as it failed to chase a modest total of 130 set by Zimbabwe. The game once again went down to the very last ball but the Zimbabwe bowling attack held its nerve to pull off an inspiring victory and increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. Pakistan however once again finds itself in a position where it will have to depend on other teams if it is to miraculously progress past the group stage.

There is no shame in losing a game, especially considering how Pakistan was unlucky in many ways during the loss to India. But without any disrespect to the Zimbabwe team, the men in green turned up without any confidence and intensity which was especially evident in the batting approach. The batting has been a point of concern in the recent past—despite having two of the top-ranked T20 batsmen in the line-up—with a number of issues coming to the fore during the Asia Cup and bilateral series against England.

With both Babar and Rizwan failing to make an impact at the top of the order once again, the middle order despite being inexperienced should have been capable of chasing down this target. But the approach of our batsmen is holding us back as has been pointed out on multiple occasions. The intent and shot selection are not well suited to how the game has evolved in recent years and expecting your two best players to bail you out in every game is not really a strategy. While many were of the view that the team had enough opportunities in the run-up to the World Cup to experiment and find a combination that clicks, perhaps it is also a case of not adapting well to the pace and bounce outside of the subcontinent.

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes are now hanging on by a thread. To make it through to the next stage, Pakistan will have to win all of its remaining games and hope that South Africa loses to India. There are a lot of “ifs” in the equation and it remains to be seen how things play out. The bowling performance in both games has been quite encouraging and that is the only positive takeaway, but unless we tweak our batting approach, the team will soon be heading back home.