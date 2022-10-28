Share:

Rawalpindi-Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Thursday deferred hearing in US national Wajiha Swati murder case till October 31, 2022 due to non-availability of American deputy medical examiner whose statement was scheduled to be recorded through video link.

When the court resumed hearing in the high-profile case, all the accused, their counsel and the additional district public prosecutor were present in the courtroom. The prosecutor had argued before the court that the American deputy medical examiner Maj Anthony Vinson is not available for recording his statement through video link as per directions of this court. He pleaded the judge to adjourn the hearing in the case. ADSJ Muhammad Afzal Majoka deferred hearing in US national of Pakistani origin Wajiha Swati’s kidnapping and murder case till 31 October 2022.

Earlier, court had ordered the US Embassy in Islamabad for liaison with Pakistani Embassy in America to make sure the availability of US Deputy Medical Examiner Maj Anthony Vinson for recording his statement in Wajiha Swati murder case Thursday) last through video link.

The court also observed that the identification of Maj Anthony Vinson should also be ensured before testimony. The court instructed the Pakistani Embassy in the US to not put any pressure on the American medical examiner during recording of his statement in a high profile case.

ADSJ Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued these directions in light of order of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench. However, US deputy medical examiner was not available for recording his statement in the murder case.