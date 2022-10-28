Share:

Often it can be seen in cricket that after a player drops any catch, doesn’t bat well, bowl well or make any mistake they are criticised very badly by the people. Cricket is a game where there is the possibility of much uncertainty. Anything can happen. If one wins, the other team has to lose and for that holding the standing players responsible is not fair because these are the rules of cricket. Sadly, when Hassan Ali dropped the catch of Australian Mathew Wade in the semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021, he is still criticised and abused because of that mistake.

The case is the same in India as it is in Pakistan. Suppose Babar Azam has been playing very well, however, he will be criticised if now if he makes a mistake because of which we lose a match. If he is criticised severely, that won’t be fair because he is a human being; he can make mistakes and for that he must not be abused.

Players never want to not lose the match, they always want to win for their motherland. We should always motivate our players no matter how they play because we are the ones who can help them to be better or worse. If any cricketer drops a catch, then that person should be consoled that this was a mistake. Supportive responses from fans can help them to get out of the trauma of defeat. Contrary to this if we criticise him, he starts losing his courage and will put the team in trouble.

Sadly, people do not know how such behaviours put the team at stake. People should always motivate the players instead of abusing them because this is what is the need of the hour. Changing this attitude will benefit everyone.

ZAKEER ZAKREEYA,

Awaran.