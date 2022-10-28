Share:

LARKANA-The Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio along with additional deputy commissioner and District Health Officer on Thursday visited the various villages of Larkana Bakrani Taluka and Ratodero Taluka in order to monitor the seven-day National Polio Campaign, which started earlier this week.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of the health department with the assistance of WHO, and UNICEF, set up 840 teams, those were visiting door-to-door to administrate Anti Polio Drops to 0-5 years children in the district. The DC urged the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and the members of the community to come forward and play their role in the success of the seven-day Anti Polio campaign, so that no child 0-5 years may be deprived from oral polio drops.

The deputy commissioner also said that in order to monitor the anti-polio campaign in the Larkana district at District and Taluka level, the control rooms have already been setup.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote, rural areas and rain-flood affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year’s children in the district and to save the new generation from this dangerous disease.

The deputy Commissioner also visited the various bus stops and saw that the children in buses were being given oral polio drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops are being given to the children accordingly.