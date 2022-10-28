Share:

The unparalleled press confer­ence by the country’s intelli­gence chief and the military’s spokesman represents a tec­tonic shift in the military’s ap­proach since the current po­litical crisis erupted after the ouster of former prime minis­ter Imran Khan in April.

For months, Imran Khan has been on a political offensive, emphatically stamping his pop­ularity across a vast swathe of the electorate. But the former ruling party had also unleashed an unprecedented torrent of in­vective and abuse at the top brass. Senior intelligence offi­cials have been mocked and rid­iculed as Mr. X, Mr. Y and Dirty Harry as the former prime min­ister exerted pressure on the se­curity establishment, livid at be­ing stripped of support in the political arena. His former bene­factors and supporters were now dubbed as traitors and fa­cilitators of a ‘regime change.’

The salvo of attacks was chip­ping away at the prestige and mystique so essential for the pride and honour of the insti­tution. DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum decided to take the matter into his own hands. He finally stepped into the picture.

Obviously, when the intelli­gence chief himself comes to the fore, it does show pressure felt by the brass but also indi­cates a new policy direction. The presser was not meant to win over PTI’s hearts and minds. That’s not possible now. It was a broader political mes­sage for the public. DG ISI called out the former prime minis­ter on his doublespeak. He re­vealed the late-night meetings and attempts to win back the support of Army Chief Gen Qa­mar Javed Bajwa by offering him an indefinite extension. DG ISI effectively seized the ini­tiative, and dented the anti-se­curity establishment narrative just a day before PTI embarks on the ‘Long March.’

Lt Gen Anjum, lucidly and coherently, emphasised that he is for accountability, but the measure of this standard cannot be gauged by how much he, and his organisa­tion, support a political par­ty. DG ISI and Lt Gen Babar reaffirmed the institutional policy of remaining ‘apoliti­cal’, a decision taken after the Senate elections last year.

The crux of the presser was two-fold. PTI was communi­cated that there is no issue with a peaceful political exer­cise. But attempts to create an­archy through civil unrest will not be tolerated; only consti­tutional demands are accept­able. This effectively seals the fate of the Long March if the intent is to force a change in the civil government through the specter of violent protest. The presser also indicated that the policy direction will be fol­lowed by whoever is appoint­ed as the next Army Chief.

The resolute tone of the DG ISPR and DG ISI coming out in the open showed the mili­tary had finally had enough of the restraint it had exhib­ited so far. It was being taken as a sign of internal discord or weakness. That impression was set aside. Now, it was time for straight talk. It would be followed by tough action.

The unprecedented presser was met with an equally defiant and retaliatory tone by Imran Khan. After kicking off the protest movement Friday, Oct 28, Imran Khan used a threatening tone for the DG ISI and publicly named senior ISI officials, accusing them of custodial torture of PTI leaders, breaking away from his earlier oblique references.

Some observers criticised the move to lift the veil of secrecy and coming out in the open during the presser. Others, including security officials, thought it was a necessary act to ‘inject reality in a post-truth era.’

The real impact of the presser and the confrontation between Imran Khan and the military will be visible in the coming weeks.

One thing is for certain. The political showdown in the country has been going on for months. It has now come close to a collision impact point.

BY SALMAN MASOOD