Share:

Islamabad-Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Eagle Squad emergency response unit is fully operational and playing a key role in crime prevention, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to him, Eagle Squad acted as first responder in case of any emergency in Islamabad and played a key role in eradicating crime from the city, a police public relations officer said.

He said that during the last two weeks, the Eagle Squad took stern action against criminals and checked a total of 11,936 motorcycles and 6,124 vehicles during snap and special checking, out of which 2,894 suspicious motorcycles and 246 vehicles were impounded in the police station. While on duty in different zones of Islamabad, during patrolling, the Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the accused involved in mobile snatching and heinous crimes.

The aim of these operations against criminal elements is to make Islamabad safe and secure. More than 31 liquor bottles were recovered during the search and combing operation in different areas of Islamabad. Operations against illegal weapons handlers was also intensified and 10 pistols, one 12 bore gun with ammunition recovered from their possession.

Following the order of District Magistrate Islamabad, action was also taken against the vehicles with tinted glasses and more than 2,310 vehicles’ glasses were removed. Taking indiscriminate actions against the suspects involved in street crimes, one stolen motorcycle was recovered and handed over to the owner.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha appreciated the performance of police personnel and awarded them commendation certificates while issuing further instructions that the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the federal capital should be intensified, no laxity will be tolerated in this regard and safety of live and property of citizens is our foremost priority.

Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi Police team arrested three wanted members of a bike lifting gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that a police team under the supervision of SHO Sabzi Mandi Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Shah used human resources and latest technology and apprehended three members of a bike-lifter gang. The accused were identified as Mustaq Ahmed, Akaash Ahmed and Samar Abbas. Police team also recovered seven stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in lifting numerous motorbikes from different areas of the twin cities. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha appreciated the police team’s efforts and further directed the police officials to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminals. He emphasized that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.