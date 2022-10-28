Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday framed two questions regarding the disqualification of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda and asked his counsel to suggest, can it is­sue declaration under Article 187 of the Constitution or not.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted hearing of an appeal of PTI former sena­tor Faisal Vawda against the ver­dicts of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP), disqual­ifying him for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The CJP remarked that the ECP, in his personal opinion, does not have the power to disqualify a lawmaker from holding a public office for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitu­tion. He said, “The Election Commission de­cided the matter after considering the facts, which was upheld by the high court.” “Now you should tell if the high court’s decision was relevant or not under the Article 62-(1)(f) of the Constitution,” added the CJP. Justice Mansoor said that as the matter is before the apex court and it seemed that wrong decision was taken, then why not they hear it under Article 187.

Waseem Sajjad, the counsel for Vawda, ar­gued that in the last hearing it was pointed out by the bench that Vawda had submitted expired passport before the Returning Offi­cer. He said that it was not an expired pass­port and in fact a wrong copy of the pass­port was filed in the Supreme Court. Justice Ayesha Malik said that the expired pass­port was provided to the RO. She observed that the cancelled passport was submit­ted to the RO in 2018, which had expired in 2015. “When you get a new passport, the older one is stamped as cancelled,” she added. The Vawda’s counsel informed that the RO had examined all the documents, including the passport and then returned. Justice Mansoor said that for contesting election for the Parliament the require­ment is to renounce foreign nationality and not to cancel the passport.