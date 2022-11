Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan on November 1 for repeatedly violating the code of conduct.

Besides, this notification was also issued on Friday to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Resettlement, and he was also summoned on November 1.

On the other hand, the district monitoring officer (DMO), Abdul Rauf Khan, issued another notice to the PTI Chief, prior to the elections in NA-45. Moreover, the DMO summoned Imran on October 29 at 12:00 PM.