Rawalpindi-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two men from different areas of the city for allegedly harassing a woman on social media and committing online fraud with the public, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

Separate cases have also been registered against the accused by FIA, he said.

According to him, a female victim has lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Wing alleging that a man namely Bilal Rehman had become friend of her and later on started blackmailing her by sharing her objectionable pictures on social media. The FIA had launched an inquiry against the accused and found him guilty of committing crime, he said adding that a First Investigation Report (FIR) against the alleged harasser was lodged under the recently passed Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

The accused was arrested and presented in the court by FIA officials. The judicial magistrate granted remand of the accused to the FIA.

The accused has been shifted to Islamabad for further investigation by FIA officials, he said. Likewise, FIA also carried out a raid in Rawalpindi and arrested a man involved in online fraud, he said. He added the accused has been identified as Tayyab Tariq. According to him, a complainant told FIA that Tayyab Farooq had floated an advertisement on social media regarding sale of a car. He said that the accused had swindled Rs 710,000 from him fraudulently. He appealed to the FIA to register a case against the accused and to recover his amount. The FIA held an inquiry against the accused and found him guilty.

