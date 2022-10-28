Share:

LAHORE-Haye Squad defeated FG/Din Polo to book berth in the main final while The Eagles team qualified for the subsidiary final of the Lahore Smart City (LSC) Polo in Pink Tournament 2022 here at Lahore Polo Club Ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Haye Squad defeated FG/Din Polo 12-7½. From Haye Squad, Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered eight goals, while Usman Haye struck three and Filipa Henry one goal. From the losing team, Sheikh Muhammad Farhad thrashed in three goals while Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) hit a brace and Agha Musa with one goal.

The second match was played among three teams under the American system. The Eagles emerged as winner as they first defeated Lahore Smart City by 2½-2 and then edged out Zacky Farms Reapers by 2½-1. In the third match, Lahore Smart City defeated Zacky Farms Reapers by 4-3½. Today (Friday), three matches will be contested here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.