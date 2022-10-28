Share:

Lahore - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for PTI long march in all districts of the province. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting, held here to review security arrangements for the long march. He directed the police in all districts that maximum security should be provided to people participating in the long march, especially in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Rawalpindi, and law and order situation should be maintained at all costs. The IGP directed the Lahore and Rawalpindi police to formulate a comprehensive plan to ensure security and traffic flow. He said that additional personnel should be deployed on the roads adjacent to the long march route, especially the GT Road. He emphasised special arrangements on the entrance and exit points of Motorway and inter-provincial connecting roads. He said that the law and order situation must be ensured during the long march at any cost