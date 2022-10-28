Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought written arguments from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s fact finding report in prohibited funding case against the party. A three-member bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the petition filed by the PTI additional secretary general Omar Ayyub through his counsels, former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, Shah Khawar Advocate and Faisal Fareed Advocate, praying the court to declare the ECP’s decision dated August 2 as illegal, incorrect and in excess of lawful authority and jurisdiction. The bench also directed the PTI lawyer to provide a copy of these arguments to Akbar S Babar, disgruntled PTI leader and a complainant in the prohibited foreign funding case. During the hearing, Anwar Mansoor said that the ECP has declared the deposited money in accounts as prohibited funding. He said that the said amount was collected from abroad and sent to Pakistan. He added that what is wrong in it if the concerned company itself admitted that this money was solely sent by it.