LAHORE - Professional accountants play a critical role as guardians and creators of intergenerational values. This was said by Sajjeed Aslam, ACCA, Regional Head-Public Affairs for the Asia Pacific Region, on Thursday at a conference. He emphasised the importance of the accounting profession to take proactive steps to foster sustainable change by advocacy. During this visit, he had very insightful and productive meetings with government officials, regulators, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Government of Thailand. In addition, he met with the Senior leadership of International Development Agencies based in Thailand. Including, the United Nations (UN), UNDP, UNOSSC and The World Bank in Thailand. The ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA) and the Federation of Professional Accountants (TFAC) jointly hosted the ASEAN Accountancy Conference on Sustainability in Bangkok in October 2022. As an international platinum partner, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) fully endorsed the conference. Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Jurin Laksanawisit presided over the opening ceremony of the international hybrid conferences. Sajjeed Aslam was among the prominent international guests who shared their perspectives on sustainability.
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2022
