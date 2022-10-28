Share:

LAHORE - Professional accountants play a crit­ical role as guardians and creators of intergenerational values. This was said by Sajjeed Aslam, ACCA, Region­al Head-Public Affairs for the Asia Pa­cific Region, on Thursday at a confer­ence. He emphasised the importance of the accounting profession to take proactive steps to foster sustain­able change by advocacy. During this visit, he had very insightful and pro­ductive meetings with government officials, regulators, the Ministry of Finance and the Minis­try of Natural Resources and Environment, Gov­ernment of Thailand. In addition, he met with the Senior leadership of International Develop­ment Agencies based in Thailand. Including, the United Nations (UN), UNDP, UNOSSC and The World Bank in Thailand. The ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA) and the Federation of Profes­sional Accountants (TFAC) jointly hosted the ASEAN Accountancy Con­ference on Sustainability in Bangkok in October 2022. As an international platinum partner, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) fully endorsed the confer­ence. Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Jurin Laksanawisit pre­sided over the opening ceremony of the international hybrid confer­ences. Sajjeed Aslam was among the prominent international guests who shared their perspectives on sustainability.