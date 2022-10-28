Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for De­fence Khawaja Muham­mad Asif Thursday said that at one time, Im­ran Khan was offering extension to the Army Chief but when he de­clined to take illegal and unconstitution­al steps the PTI leader started to cast asper­sions on his integrity.

When Imran Khan was in power, he crossed all limits to praise the military leadership to remain in power but after no confidence motion, he started maligning the institution. Addressing a press conference, he said, for Imran khan his personal character was important over Paki­stan’s sovereignty and country’s institutions.

“He uses one lan­guage in front of media against the institution while behind the closed doors, he uses apolo­getic language in se­cret meetings” the de­fence minister said. He said earlier the oppo­sition was exposing his real face to the nation but now it has been dis­closed directly from the institution.

Imran had been offering deal of extension in service for the indefinite period to the Army Chief against no confidence motion and to protect his government, said the defense minister adding this information has come straight from the horse’s mouth. The institute, after this, decided to remain neu­tral but Imran Khan instead of appreciating, made the word ‘neutral’ an abuse, he added. We respect the de­cision of the institution and will protect it, said the min­ster adding that the other institutions should also fol­low the same and remain within their Constitutional role. Khawaja Asif said Im­ran Khan was stopped from making the cipher public in his rally but he created an is­sue of national security for the country for his personal vested interest. He blamed Imran Khan for destroying the credibility of Pakistan and its relations with the in­ternational community.