ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Thurs­day said that the pub­lic announcement of top leadership of Pa­kistan Army to remain apolitical was a victory for democratic forces of the country.

He alleged that Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and ARY News CEO Salman Iqbal were linked to the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The minister made these remarks soon af­ter Inter-Services In­telligence (ISI) Direc­tor General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and In­ter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar addressed a rare joint press confer­ence, unveiling the in­cidents leading to the murder of Arshad Shar­if and about the allega­tions being levelled by PTI chief Khan against top leadership of Paki­stan Army.

“I, while keeping in view my official posi­tion, do not want to al­lege anyone for being the perpetrators of the crime but prima facie, the available evidence directs towards these two persons,” he said while addressing a press confer­ence here. The minister said that the decision to regis­ter a case of this brutal kill­ing in Pakistan would be tak­en in the light of the findings of the inquiry commission that would be notified soon. He said that some facts have come out on the ground re­garding the death of Sharif and added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government only issued a threat alert to force the TV anchorperson to flee the country. “The process of further verifica­tion of the evidence is un­der way,” he said and added that details in this regard would be placed before the media. Rana Sanaullah said that the initial probe reconfirmed that the main character, Khurram Ah­mad, in the case was an employee of ARY News. He said that a probe would be held into the ownership of the farmhouse, in Kenya, that is under question. He further said that the role of another character Waqar has to be determined in the whole story, and this has yet to be investigated from where fires were shot at the vehicle in which Shar­if was travelling and why it did not stop?