ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said that the public announcement of top leadership of Pakistan Army to remain apolitical was a victory for democratic forces of the country.
He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and ARY News CEO Salman Iqbal were linked to the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.
The minister made these remarks soon after Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar addressed a rare joint press conference, unveiling the incidents leading to the murder of Arshad Sharif and about the allegations being levelled by PTI chief Khan against top leadership of Pakistan Army.
“I, while keeping in view my official position, do not want to allege anyone for being the perpetrators of the crime but prima facie, the available evidence directs towards these two persons,” he said while addressing a press conference here. The minister said that the decision to register a case of this brutal killing in Pakistan would be taken in the light of the findings of the inquiry commission that would be notified soon. He said that some facts have come out on the ground regarding the death of Sharif and added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government only issued a threat alert to force the TV anchorperson to flee the country. “The process of further verification of the evidence is under way,” he said and added that details in this regard would be placed before the media. Rana Sanaullah said that the initial probe reconfirmed that the main character, Khurram Ahmad, in the case was an employee of ARY News. He said that a probe would be held into the ownership of the farmhouse, in Kenya, that is under question. He further said that the role of another character Waqar has to be determined in the whole story, and this has yet to be investigated from where fires were shot at the vehicle in which Sharif was travelling and why it did not stop?