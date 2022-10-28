Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is going to bowl the last five overs of politics today, pointing out at the start of the long march from Liberty Market, Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he will be joining the PTI chairman at Liberty Market. He said that next Friday, the long march will reach Rawalpindi and November will be decisive.

The former Interior Minister also prayed that the long march concludes with the fulfillment of its purpose peacefully.

He said that the poor and Pakistan are going through tough time.

Attacking the current government, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can visit as much countries he wants but they won t get any money from their visits.

He also added that if the people of Pakistan will come out at the march, the "corrupt group" will not find a way to escape.