LAHORE - Amid high political temperature and echoes of conflicting narratives, the much-hyped protest march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attaining ‘real freedom’ is starting today from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk towards Islamabad.
PTI chairman Imran Khan has asked his supporters to join the protest march in large numbers for the supremacy of the law and justice. Khan will lead the march which is likely to commence by 11 am.
The marchers will reach Islamabad after passing through different cities on the GT Road. They will not leave the capital unless they get a date for fresh elections. Also, Imran Khan spent yet another busy day in Lahore ahead of the party’s long march activity. He held meetings with party leaders and workers to give final touches to the preparations made for the political event. Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s advisor on home department Omer Sarfraz Cheema had a meeting with CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who briefed him about the security arrangements made for the participants of the protest march. Also, senior PTI leaders visited the Liberty Chowk on Thursday evening to review the arrangements. “This protest is not for any personal gains; we are not going to Islamabad to dismantle the government or to install a new one; it is meant to gain real freedom [from slavery]”, Imran Khan said while talking to party leaders here. He said all will have to come out for justice and supremacy of law. “If the people get justice, it will be followed by prosperity in their lives”, he added.