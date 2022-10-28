Share:

LAHORE - Amid high political tem­perature and echoes of conflicting narratives, the much-hyped protest march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attaining ‘real freedom’ is starting today from La­hore’s Liberty Chowk to­wards Islamabad.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has asked his sup­porters to join the pro­test march in large num­bers for the supremacy of the law and justice. Khan will lead the march which is likely to commence by 11 am.

The marchers will reach Islamabad after passing through differ­ent cities on the GT Road. They will not leave the capital unless they get a date for fresh elections. Also, Im­ran Khan spent yet another busy day in Lahore ahead of the party’s long march activ­ity. He held meetings with party leaders and workers to give final touches to the preparations made for the political event. Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s advisor on home department Omer Sarfraz Cheema had a meet­ing with CCPO Lahore Ghu­lam Mahmood Dogar who briefed him about the secu­rity arrangements made for the participants of the pro­test march. Also, senior PTI leaders visited the Liberty Chowk on Thursday evening to review the arrangements. “This protest is not for any personal gains; we are not going to Islamabad to dis­mantle the government or to install a new one; it is meant to gain real freedom [from slavery]”, Imran Khan said while talking to party leaders here. He said all will have to come out for justice and supremacy of law. “If the people get justice, it will be followed by prosperity in their lives”, he added.