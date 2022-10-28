Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Min­ister on Kashmir Af­fairs and Gilgit-Baltis­tan Qamar Zaman Kaira said yesterday that India could not suppress the passion of freedom among the Kashmiris. Address­ing the participants of a walk held to mark the Kashmir Black Day, he said every po­litical party and the government of Paki­stan had supported the Kashmir move­ment and they would continue in future till the resolution of this longstanding dispute. He said the United Na­tions had already ac­cepted the stance of Kashmiri people about right of self determi­nation but did not take any practical step yet. Kaira urged that inter­national community should play its role for the resolution of Kashmir valley con­flict for the regional peace, prosperity and development. Indian authority, following the Israeli patten in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Kashmir, convert­ed majority Kahsmiri population into the mi­nority through the is­suance of illegal domi­cile, delimitation and demographic changes, he added. The PM aide said all governments, irrespective of their political affiliations, had voiced the plight of Kashmiris at home and internationally and that they would continue do so.